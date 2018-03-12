L&G Threadneedle Equity & Bo
LGTEP25:LN
190.09
GBp
0.44
0.23%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
185.45 - 194.73
1年トータルリターン
1.21%
年初来リターン
-1.68%
前日終値
189.65
52週レンジ
185.45 - 194.73
1年トータルリターン
1.42%
年初来リターン
-1.68%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
190.09
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
4.862
設定日
04/18/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
TDNCMGA:LN
Threadnedle Managed Equity a
|3.03 百万
|4.54 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Threadneedle Equity & Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income with the potential to grow the amount you invested. The Fund invests in a selection of regulated funds that are managed by any company within Threadneedle's group of companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com