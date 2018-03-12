Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT
LGTEMCH:ID
1,015.30
USD
0.65
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
995.05 - 1,027.33
年初来リターン
-0.95%
前日終値
1,014.65
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,015.3
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
48.544
設定日
04/28/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT Bond EM Credit Opportunities Sub-Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective of the Fund is to generate consistent medium-term capital appreciation. The Fund aims to invest primarily in a broad range of fixed-income securities which are issued by issuers from emerging markets and opportunistically issued by developed markets.
住所Crown Sigma Ucits PLC
Third Floor,
30 Herbert Street,
Dublin 2
D02 W329
電話番号-
Webサイト
-