LGT Select Equity Global USD
LGTEGIM:LE
1,649.21
USD
1.14
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,387.04 - 1,757.00
1年トータルリターン
18.16%
年初来リターン
-0.30%
前日終値
1,648.07
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,649.21
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
217.445
設定日
06/30/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
VOLKER HERGERT
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.66%
企業概要
LGT Select Equity Global -(USD) is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve growth which reflects that of worldwide equity market. The Fund mainly invests directly and indirectly in shares of worldwide corporates, striving at the same time to outperform risk profiles of representative equity indices.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com