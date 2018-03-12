LGT Select Bond Emerging Mar
LGTBEMI:LE
1,633.15
USD
2.72
0.17%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,460.34 - 1,657.94
1年トータルリターン
11.50%
年初来リターン
1.66%
前日終値
1,630.43
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,630.43
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
630.106
設定日
08/31/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL SIMMETH
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
-
企業概要
LGT Select Bond Emerging Markets (USD) is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund Invests worldwide in bonds issued by emerging-market governments. The investments are not made directly, but rather indirectly via the active selection of independent asset managers. The combination of investment styles ensures that the fund is diversified.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com