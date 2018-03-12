MAS Portfolio Corporate Bond
LGTBCIM:LE
1,719.99
USD
1.40
0.08%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,657.54 - 1,738.58
1年トータルリターン
3.72%
年初来リターン
-0.69%
前日終値
1,718.59
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,719.99
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
640.802
設定日
07/31/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.04%
企業概要
MAS Portfolio Corporate Bonds USD is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is a reasonable continued return in co-relation to the bond market's performance. The Fund invests a minimum of two-thirds of assets in variable and fixed rate corporate bonds worldwide. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade rated corporate bonds.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com