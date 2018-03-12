L&G Threadneedle Absolute Re
LGTARS4:LN
92.65
GBp
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
90.97 - 93.25
1年トータルリターン
-0.64%
年初来リターン
-0.46%
前日終値
92.63
年初来リターン
-0.46%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
92.65
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 10/31/2017)
1.398
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
THARRNA:LN
Threadneedle Specialist Inve
|3.46 百万
|1.96 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Threadneedle Absolute Return Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to make a positive return, notwithstanding changing market conditions. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds issued by companies and governments, worldwide currencies, and cash when appropriate.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com