L&G Threadneedle Absolute Re
LGTARP3:LN
93.94
GBp
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
93.47 - 95.72
1年トータルリターン
-1.86%
年初来リターン
0.03%
前日終値
93.93
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
93.94
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
268.700
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
THARRNA:LN
Threadneedle Specialist Inve
|780.48 千
|443.00 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Threadneedle Absolute Return Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to make a positive return, notwithstanding changing market conditions. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds issued by companies and governments, worldwide currencies, and cash when appropriate.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com