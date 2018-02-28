LGT Lux - Amber ILS Fund
LGTAMBI:LX
123.13
USD
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
122.96 - 125.22
1年トータルリターン
-3.24%
年初来リターン
0.14%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
123.13
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
25.555
設定日
12/12/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL STAHEL / PASCAL KOLLER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LGT (Lux) Amber ILS Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a low correlation to the returns of traditional bond, equity and alternative investments, and relatively low fluctuations in value. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of long-term insurance-linked investments.
住所LGT Capital Management Ltd
Schuetzenstrasse 6
8808 Pfaeffikon SZ
Switzerland
電話番号+41 55 415 71 71
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com