LGT Strategy 3 Years

LGT3CI1:LE
1,030.54
CHF
5.07
0.49%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
993.28 - 1,053.92
1年トータルリターン
3.48%
年初来リターン
-1.00%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1,025.47
52週レンジ
993.28 - 1,053.92
1年トータルリターン
2.75%
年初来リターン
-1.00%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,030.54
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
861.786
設定日
04/18/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HANNA EDSTROEM / OLIVER HAGEN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.88%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LGTBCIM:LE
MAS Portfolio Corporate Bond
66.15 千 91.64 百万 10.67
LGTFIIM:LE
MAS Portfolio Inflation Link
69.00 千 64.83 百万 7.55
LGILSIM:LE
LGT Select Insurance-Linked
42.25 千 42.41 百万 4.94
LGSBELA:ID
LGT Select Bond EMMA Local B
35.03 千 37.75 百万 4.40
LFIGGIM:LE
MAS Portfolio Government Bon
39.40 千 36.67 百万 4.27
LGMEMIM:LE
LGT Select Equity Emerging M
18.88 千 32.52 百万 3.79
LMMHYIM:LE
LGT Select Bond High Yield U
18.10 千 30.91 百万 3.60
LGTAXUA:ID
LGT Alpha Generix Long Volat
32.53 千 25.63 百万 2.98
LGTBEIM:LE
LGT Select Bond Emerging Mar
14.53 千 21.35 百万 2.49
EMIM:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｺｱMSCI新興国市場IMI
750.00 千 19.62 百万 2.28
企業概要
LGT Strategy 3 Years is an open-end investment fund which is incorporated in Liechtenstein. The fund's objective is to achieve high capital growth over the medium-term. The Fund invests worldwide in stocks and investment-grade bonds. The minimum recommended investment horizon is three years. At least 50% of the assets must be invested in share class currency.
住所
LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号
+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイト
www.lgtcp.com