LGT Strategy 3 Years
LGT3CI1:LE
1,030.54
CHF
5.07
0.49%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
993.28 - 1,053.92
1年トータルリターン
3.48%
年初来リターン
-1.00%
前日終値
1,025.47
52週レンジ
993.28 - 1,053.92
1年トータルリターン
2.75%
年初来リターン
-1.00%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,030.54
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
861.786
設定日
04/18/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HANNA EDSTROEM / OLIVER HAGEN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.88%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGTBCIM:LE
MAS Portfolio Corporate Bond
|66.15 千
|91.64 百万
|10.67
|
LGTFIIM:LE
MAS Portfolio Inflation Link
|69.00 千
|64.83 百万
|7.55
|
LGILSIM:LE
LGT Select Insurance-Linked
|42.25 千
|42.41 百万
|4.94
|
LGSBELA:ID
LGT Select Bond EMMA Local B
|35.03 千
|37.75 百万
|4.40
|
LFIGGIM:LE
MAS Portfolio Government Bon
|39.40 千
|36.67 百万
|4.27
|
LGMEMIM:LE
LGT Select Equity Emerging M
|18.88 千
|32.52 百万
|3.79
|
LMMHYIM:LE
LGT Select Bond High Yield U
|18.10 千
|30.91 百万
|3.60
|
LGTAXUA:ID
LGT Alpha Generix Long Volat
|32.53 千
|25.63 百万
|2.98
|
LGTBEIM:LE
LGT Select Bond Emerging Mar
|14.53 千
|21.35 百万
|2.49
|
EMIM:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｺｱMSCI新興国市場IMI
|750.00 千
|19.62 百万
|2.28
企業概要
LGT Strategy 3 Years is an open-end investment fund which is incorporated in Liechtenstein. The fund's objective is to achieve high capital growth over the medium-term. The Fund invests worldwide in stocks and investment-grade bonds. The minimum recommended investment horizon is three years. At least 50% of the assets must be invested in share class currency.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com