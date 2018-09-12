LGT Sustainable Fixed Income
LGT2EIM:LE
963.23
EUR
0.63
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
961.68 - 997.48
1年トータルリターン
-3.33%
年初来リターン
-2.28%
前日終値
962.60
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
963.23
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/12/2018)
162.721
設定日
04/18/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DANIEL BORER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.19%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGTBCIM:LE
MA Sustainable Portfolio Cor
|14.50 千
|21.63 百万
|13.06
|
LGTBEBE:ID
Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT
|11.36 千
|9.83 百万
|5.94
|
LGILSBU:LE
LGT Select Insurance-Linked
|7.75 千
|8.57 百万
|5.18
|
LGTEMCA:ID
Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT
|9.62 千
|8.30 百万
|5.02
|
AT026804:COR
|8.00 千
|7.99 百万
|4.83
|
LGTBGBE:ID
LGT Sustainable Bond Global
|7.50 千
|7.24 百万
|4.37
|
912810FR:GOV
|4.00 千
|5.07 百万
|3.06
|
EG615500:COR
|2.60 千
|4.69 百万
|2.83
|
EI253988:COR
|3.50 千
|4.36 百万
|2.63
|
EK781540:COR
|3.20 千
|3.70 百万
|2.24
企業概要
LGT Sustainable Fixed Income Global Opportunities is an open-end investment fund which is incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve high capital growth over the short to medium-term. The Fund invests worldwide in investment-grade bonds. The minimum recommended investment horizon is two years. At least 50% of the assets must be invested in Euro.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com