LGT Sustainable Fixed Income

LGT2EIM:LE
963.23
EUR
0.63
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
961.68 - 997.48
1年トータルリターン
-3.33%
年初来リターン
-2.28%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
962.60
52週レンジ
961.68 - 997.48
1年トータルリターン
-3.41%
年初来リターン
-2.28%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
963.23
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/12/2018)
162.721
設定日
04/18/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DANIEL BORER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.19%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LGTBCIM:LE
MA Sustainable Portfolio Cor
14.50 千 21.63 百万 13.06
LGTBEBE:ID
Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT
11.36 千 9.83 百万 5.94
LGILSBU:LE
LGT Select Insurance-Linked
7.75 千 8.57 百万 5.18
LGTEMCA:ID
Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT
9.62 千 8.30 百万 5.02
AT026804:COR
8.00 千 7.99 百万 4.83
LGTBGBE:ID
LGT Sustainable Bond Global
7.50 千 7.24 百万 4.37
912810FR:GOV
4.00 千 5.07 百万 3.06
EG615500:COR
2.60 千 4.69 百万 2.83
EI253988:COR
3.50 千 4.36 百万 2.63
EK781540:COR
3.20 千 3.70 百万 2.24
企業概要
LGT Sustainable Fixed Income Global Opportunities is an open-end investment fund which is incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve high capital growth over the short to medium-term. The Fund invests worldwide in investment-grade bonds. The minimum recommended investment horizon is two years. At least 50% of the assets must be invested in Euro.
住所
LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号
+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイト
www.lgtcp.com