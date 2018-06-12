LGT Sustainable Fixed Income

LGT2EI1:LE
965.60
EUR
0.62
0.06%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
965.60 - 997.36
1年トータルリターン
-3.12%
年初来リターン
-1.71%
前日終値
966.22
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
965.6
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
174.107
設定日
04/18/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DANIEL BORER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.68%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LGTBCIM:LE
MA Sustainable Portfolio Cor
14.50 千 21.40 百万 12.05
LGTBEBE:ID
Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT
16.39 千 15.79 百万 8.89
LGTEMCA:ID
Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT
11.92 千 10.30 百万 5.80
EG615500:COR
4.60 千 8.46 百万 4.76
LGILSBU:LE
LGT Select Insurance-Linked
7.75 千 8.34 百万 4.70
LGTBGBE:ID
LGT Sustainable Bond Global
7.50 千 7.24 百万 4.08
LGTSBCA:ID
Crown Sigma UCITs PLC - Lgt
5.90 千 5.13 百万 2.89
912810FR:GOV
4.00 千 5.07 百万 2.85
EI253988:COR
3.70 千 4.65 百万 2.62
9128283C:GOV
5.00 千 4.17 百万 2.35
企業概要
LGT Sustainable Fixed Income Global Opportunities is an open-end investment fund which is incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve high capital growth over the short to medium-term. The Fund invests worldwide in investment-grade bonds. The minimum recommended investment horizon is two years. At least 50% of the assets must be invested in Euro.
住所
LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号
+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイト
www.lgtcp.com