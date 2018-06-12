LGT Sustainable Fixed Income
LGT2EI1:LE
965.60
EUR
0.62
0.06%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
965.6
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
174.107
設定日
04/18/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DANIEL BORER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.68%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGTBCIM:LE
MA Sustainable Portfolio Cor
|14.50 千
|21.40 百万
|12.05
|
LGTBEBE:ID
Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT
|16.39 千
|15.79 百万
|8.89
|
LGTEMCA:ID
Crown Sigma Ucits PLC - LGT
|11.92 千
|10.30 百万
|5.80
|
EG615500:COR
|4.60 千
|8.46 百万
|4.76
|
LGILSBU:LE
LGT Select Insurance-Linked
|7.75 千
|8.34 百万
|4.70
|
LGTBGBE:ID
LGT Sustainable Bond Global
|7.50 千
|7.24 百万
|4.08
|
LGTSBCA:ID
Crown Sigma UCITs PLC - Lgt
|5.90 千
|5.13 百万
|2.89
|
912810FR:GOV
|4.00 千
|5.07 百万
|2.85
|
EI253988:COR
|3.70 千
|4.65 百万
|2.62
|
9128283C:GOV
|5.00 千
|4.17 百万
|2.35
企業概要
LGT Sustainable Fixed Income Global Opportunities is an open-end investment fund which is incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve high capital growth over the short to medium-term. The Fund invests worldwide in investment-grade bonds. The minimum recommended investment horizon is two years. At least 50% of the assets must be invested in Euro.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com