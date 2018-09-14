L&G Schroder UK Smaller Comp
LGSUSS5:LN
313.91
GBp
7.78
2.42%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
293.32 - 326.02
1年トータルリターン
3.79%
年初来リターン
1.60%
前日終値
321.69
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Blend Small Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
313.91
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
6.874
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHRSMI:LN
Schroder UK Smaller Companie
|232.20 千
|7.32 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder UK Smaller Companies - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in UK small-cap equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com