L&G Schroder UK Smaller Comp
LGSUSS4:LN
326.02
GBp
1.13
0.35%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
288.69 - 324.89
1年トータルリターン
12.57%
年初来リターン
5.52%
前日終値
324.89
1年トータルリターン
9.39%
年初来リターン
5.52%
ファンド分類
Blend Small Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
326.02
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
7.885
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHRSMI:LN
Schroder UK Smaller Companie
|252.96 千
|7.89 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder UK Smaller Companies - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in UK small-cap equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com