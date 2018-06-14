L&G SVM UK Opportunities G25
LGSUOGP:LN
261.94
GBp
1.37
0.53%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
225.55 - 260.86
1年トータルリターン
14.70%
年初来リターン
9.00%
前日終値
260.57
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
261.94
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
6.000
設定日
04/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G SVM UK Opportunities - Pen is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve medium to long term growth. The Fund invests in UK companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com