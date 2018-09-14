L&G Schroder UK Mid 250 2-Li
LGSUKS4:LN
261.66
GBp
1.44
0.55%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
250.00 - 280.21
1年トータルリターン
3.47%
年初来リターン
-1.45%
前日終値
263.10
ファンド分類
Blend Large Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
261.66
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
14.439
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHRUMI:LN
Schroder UK Mid 250 Fund
|6.16 百万
|14.72 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder UK Mid 250 - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in FTSE 250 Index equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com