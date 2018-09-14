L&G Schroder UK Mid 250 2-Li
LGSUK21:LN
241.65
GBp
1.34
0.55%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
234.04 - 259.74
1年トータルリターン
2.07%
年初来リターン
-2.42%
前日終値
242.99
52週レンジ
234.04 - 259.74
1年トータルリターン
2.33%
年初来リターン
-2.42%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Blend Large Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
241.65
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
14.439
設定日
12/13/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHRUMI:LN
Schroder UK Mid 250 Fund
|6.16 百万
|14.72 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder UK Mid 250 - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in FTSE 250 Index equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com