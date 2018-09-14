L&G Schroder Tokyo 2-Life
LGSTLS5:LN
214.25
GBp
0.62
0.29%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
213.63
52週レンジ
200.45 - 228.16
1年トータルリターン
4.42%
年初来リターン
-2.34%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
日本
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
214.25
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
8.595
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Schroder Tokyo - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation through participation in the growth of the Japanese economy. The Fund invests in directly held transferable securities, collective investment schemes, warrants, and money market instruments.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com