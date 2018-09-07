Gresham - Strategie Indice P
LGSTINP:FP
977.69
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/07
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
881.61 - 993.48
1年トータルリターン
8.34%
年初来リターン
2.25%
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/07/2018)
977.69
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/07/2018)
3.647
設定日
01/11/1988
直近配当額 ( 03/22/1989)
0.15
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VNA:GR
ヴォノヴィア
|8.19 千
|333.95 千
|9.42
|
URW:NA
ｳﾆﾍﾞｲﾙ･ﾛﾀﾞﾑｺ･ｳｴｽﾄﾌｨｰﾙﾄﾞ
|1.74 千
|327.89 千
|9.25
|
DWNI:GR
ﾄﾞｲﾁｪ･ｳﾞｫｰﾈﾝ
|7.87 千
|325.69 千
|9.19
|
LI:FP
クレピエール
|7.85 千
|253.16 千
|7.14
|
GFC:FP
ジェシナ
|1.07 千
|153.19 千
|4.32
|
COV:FP
ｺﾋﾞﾋﾞｵ
|1.72 千
|152.98 千
|4.32
|
LEG:GR
LEGｲﾓﾋﾞﾘｴﾝ
|1.55 千
|144.46 千
|4.08
|
ICAD:FP
ICADE
|1.77 千
|142.21 千
|4.01
|
MRL:SM
ﾏｰﾘﾝ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰｽﾞSOCIMI
|10.20 千
|127.04 千
|3.58
|
COL:SM
ｲﾝﾓﾋﾞﾘｱﾘｱ･ｺﾛﾆｱﾙ
|11.94 千
|113.01 千
|3.19
企業概要
Gresham - Strategie Indice Pierre is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to provide capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 75 percent of total assets in both French and foreign securities, including mainly stocks, which are linked to the real estate sector.
住所Gresham Banque Privee
20 rue de la Baume
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-55-31-24-00
Webサイトwww.gresham-banque-privee.fr