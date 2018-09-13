Gresham - Strategie Indice A
LGSTINA:FP
10,019.64
EUR
18.59
0.19%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
9,887.72 - 11,380.54
1年トータルリターン
-5.36%
年初来リターン
-7.88%
前日終値
10,001.05
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
ドイツ
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
10,019.64
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
33.668
設定日
11/05/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SAP:GR
ＳＡＰ
|29.03 千
|2.87 百万
|8.15
|
LYXDAX:GR
ﾘｸｿｰDAX (DR) UCITS ETF
|24.48 千
|2.86 百万
|8.12
|
SIE:GR
ｼｰﾒﾝｽ
|24.15 千
|2.73 百万
|7.76
|
BAYN:GR
ﾊﾞｲｴﾙ
|25.48 千
|2.40 百万
|6.82
|
ALV:GR
アリアンツ
|12.77 千
|2.26 百万
|6.41
|
BAS:GR
BASF
|27.27 千
|2.23 百万
|6.34
|
DAI:GR
ﾀﾞｲﾑﾗｰ
|26.52 千
|1.46 百万
|4.15
|
DTE:GR
ドイツ･テレコム
|95.75 千
|1.27 百万
|3.61
|
LINU:GR
リンデ
|5.07 千
|1.04 百万
|2.94
|
ADS:GR
ｱﾃﾞｨﾀﾞｽ
|5.38 千
|1.01 百万
|2.86
企業概要
Gresham - Strategie Indice Allemagne is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to provide capital appreciation and replicate as close as possible the performance of the DAX 30 Index. The Fund invests at least 80 percent of its assets in German stocks that comprise this index.
住所Gresham Banque Privee
20 rue de la Baume
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-55-31-24-00
Webサイトwww.gresham-banque-privee.fr