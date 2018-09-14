Legal & General Sterling Inc

LGSTIFI:LN
100.30
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
100.30 - 103.60
1年トータルリターン
0.59%
年初来リターン
-0.81%
前日終値
100.30
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
100.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
511.400
設定日
12/20/2012
直近配当額 ( 08/16/2018)
0.296575
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.55%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK BENSTEAD
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.66%
経費率
0.66%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LEGHIRI:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
97.89 百万 47.38 百万 10.85
EI915686:COR
8.72 千 10.50 百万 2.41
EG298862:COR
7.35 千 7.53 百万 1.73
EC342599:COR
6.69 千 7.07 百万 1.62
EI042021:COR
4.93 千 6.84 百万 1.57
AP344566:COR
6.79 千 6.62 百万 1.52
EI395028:COR
5.95 千 6.62 百万 1.52
TT312970:COR
3.00 千 6.60 百万 1.51
EI495543:COR
5.37 千 6.58 百万 1.51
EJ516173:COR
6.30 千 6.50 百万 1.49
企業概要
Legal & General Sterling Income Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests predominantly in interest-bearing securities issued by governments, other public issuers and companies worldwide.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com