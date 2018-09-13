Gresham - Strategie Alimenta
LGSTIAL:FP
6,241.88
EUR
12.89
0.21%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
5,795.86 - 6,662.44
1年トータルリターン
-2.92%
年初来リターン
-5.12%
前日終値
6,254.77
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Consumer Staples
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
6,241.88
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
15.081
設定日
04/09/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NESN:SW
ネスレ
|21.38 千
|1.42 百万
|9.42
|
KO:US
ｺｶ･ｺｰﾗ
|37.58 千
|1.41 百万
|9.37
|
PEP:US
ﾍﾟﾌﾟｼｺ
|14.19 千
|1.32 百万
|8.78
|
PM:US
ﾌｨﾘｯﾌﾟ･ﾓﾘｽ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
|14.05 千
|973.27 千
|6.45
|
DGE:LN
ディアジオ
|22.18 千
|681.32 千
|4.52
|
MO:US
ｱﾙﾄﾘｱ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|13.98 千
|680.96 千
|4.51
|
BATS:LN
ﾌﾞﾘﾃｨｯｼｭ･ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ﾀﾊﾞｺ
|15.12 千
|653.74 千
|4.33
|
ABI:BB
ｱﾝﾊｲｻﾞｰ･ﾌﾞｯｼｭ･ｲﾝﾍﾞﾌﾞ
|7.55 千
|652.64 千
|4.33
|
MDLZ:US
ﾓﾝﾃﾞﾘｰｽﾞ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
|18.21 千
|640.32 千
|4.24
|
BN:FP
ダノン
|7.39 千
|464.55 千
|3.08
企業概要
Gresham - Strategie Alimentation is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to provide capital appreciation and to perform as close as possible the performance of the MSCI Food Beverage & Tobacco. The Fund invests at least 75 percent of its assets in French and foreign stocks of companies belonging to the food, beverage and tobacco sectors.
住所Gresham Banque Privee
20 rue de la Baume
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-55-31-24-00
Webサイトwww.gresham-banque-privee.fr