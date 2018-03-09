L&G Henderson Strategic Bond
LGSTHS4:LN
162.96
GBp
0.21
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
159.03 - 165.14
1年トータルリターン
2.20%
年初来リターン
-1.08%
前日終値
163.17
52週レンジ
159.03 - 165.14
1年トータルリターン
2.05%
年初来リターン
-1.08%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
162.96
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
9.140
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
HENSBZA:LN
ｼﾞｬﾅｽ･ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ･ｽﾄﾗﾃｼﾞｯｸ債券ﾌｧ
|2.66 百万
|9.49 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Strategic Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a return. The Fund invests in higher yielding assets including high yield bonds, government bonds, preference shares, and other bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com