L&G Sterling Income G21-Life
LGST21L:LN
1,378.70
GBp
0.20
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,375.30 - 1,399.60
1年トータルリターン
-0.24%
年初来リターン
-1.32%
前日終値
1,378.90
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1,378.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
9.835
設定日
09/28/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Sterling Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide high income and preserve capital over the long-term. The Fund invests in investment grade bonds that have a pre-set rate of income.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com