L&G Schroder UK Smaller Comp
LGSSP17:LN
3,517.60
GBp
7.00
0.20%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
3,112.10 - 3,524.60
1年トータルリターン
11.74%
年初来リターン
3.18%
前日終値
3,524.60
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
3,517.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
22.326
設定日
11/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHRSMI:LN
Schroder UK Smaller Companie
|757.08 千
|23.61 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder UK Smaller Companies - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in UK smaller companies that are expected to exhibit superior growth over the long-term.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com