L&G Artemis UK Special Situa
LGSSG21:LN
196.76
GBp
0.07
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
前日終値
196.69
52週レンジ
186.99 - 207.43
1年トータルリターン
2.86%
年初来リターン
-0.75%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
196.76
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
3.282
設定日
12/13/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ARTHSSA:LN
ｱﾙﾃﾐｽ英国ｽﾍﾟｼｬﾙ･ｼﾁｭｴｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ･ﾌ
|550.43 千
|3.42 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis UK Special Situations - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth by exploiting special situations. The Fund invests in UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com