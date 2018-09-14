Legal & General Real Income
LGSRILA:LN
61.67
GBp
0.13
0.21%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
59.69 - 62.38
前日終値
61.54
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
61.67
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
206.893
設定日
03/12/2015
直近配当額 ( 07/02/2018)
0.934475
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.03%
ファンドマネージャ
NIGEL MASDING / NICK HARTLEY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.04%
経費率
0.04%
企業概要
L&G Real Income Builder Fund is an open-end fund domiciled in the United Kingdom . The primary objective is to generate an income that grows by 4% more than the rate of UK inflation (CPI) over three year rolling periods. The strategy has a secondary objective to grow capital at a similar rate to income over periods lo nger than 5 years. The above objectives assume that income is reinvested.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com