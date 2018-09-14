L&G Schroder Income 2-Life
LGSRI2L:LN
271.81
GBp
0.75
0.28%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
245.47 - 286.69
1年トータルリターン
9.44%
年初来リターン
4.43%
前日終値
272.56
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
271.81
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
17.704
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHRINI:LN
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝｶﾑﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|1.33 百万
|16.95 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a growing income. The Fund invests in above-average yielding UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com