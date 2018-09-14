L&G SWIP Property G25-Pen
LGSPG25:LN
112.76
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
106.48 - 112.76
1年トータルリターン
5.90%
年初来リターン
4.02%
前日終値
112.76
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
112.76
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
1.208
設定日
01/23/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G SWIP Property - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a total return consistent with a balanced commercial property portfolio.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com