L&G Standard Life Select Pro
LGSLS25:LN
84.81
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
77.25 - 85.44
1年トータルリターン
9.11%
年初来リターン
0.35%
前日終値
84.81
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
84.81
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
8.600
設定日
01/23/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SLPROII:LN
Standard Life Investments Gl
|20.73 千
|8.50 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Standard Life Select Property - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long term growth. The Fund invests in global property markets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com