L&G Standard Life UK Gilt 3-
LGSLP25:LN
168.65
GBp
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
168.28 - 170.09
1年トータルリターン
-0.82%
年初来リターン
-0.71%
前日終値
168.64
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
168.65
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
7.200
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SLUKGII:LN
Standard Life Investment Co
|15.00 千
|7.20 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Standard Life UK Gilt - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income. The Fund invests in UK government securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com