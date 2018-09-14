L&G Standard Life UK Equity
LGSLI21:LN
187.75
GBp
2.20
1.19%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
176.95 - 200.69
1年トータルリターン
2.71%
年初来リターン
-2.32%
前日終値
185.55
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
187.75
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
4.070
設定日
12/20/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SLUKHII:LN
Standard Life Investment Co
|4.14 百万
|4.18 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Standard Life UK Equity High Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income and some capital growth over the longer term. The Fund invests in UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com