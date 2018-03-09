L&G Standard Life Corporate
LGSLCBP:LN
172.74
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
167.62 - 175.21
1年トータルリターン
2.86%
年初来リターン
0.00%
前日終値
172.74
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
172.74
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.400
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SLPREMI:LN
Standard Life Investment Co
|125.71 千
|79.20 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Standard Life Corporate Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income greater than UK government bonds. The Fund invests in sterling denominated corporate bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com