Strategie Techno
LGSITEC:FP
1,349.41
EUR
33.72
2.56%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,133.74 - 1,325.53
1年トータルリターン
16.38%
年初来リターン
7.54%
前日終値
1,315.69
ファンド分類
Technology Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,349.41
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
33.040
設定日
03/10/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|41.26 千
|2.49 百万
|9.69
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|19.20 千
|2.42 百万
|9.42
|
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
|12.82 千
|1.70 百万
|6.59
|
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|1.59 千
|1.26 百万
|4.91
|
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|1.43 千
|1.17 百万
|4.53
|
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
|33.60 千
|993.46 千
|3.86
|
V:US
ﾋﾞｻﾞ
|11.79 千
|968.53 千
|3.77
|
CSCO:US
シスコシステムズ
|33.13 千
|908.75 千
|3.53
|
IBM:US
IBM
|6.29 千
|847.33 千
|3.29
|
ORCL:US
オラクル
|18.85 千
|828.07 千
|3.22
企業概要
Strategie Techno is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to provide capital appreciation and replicate as close as possible the performance of the World MSCI Information Technology. The fund invests at least 75 percent of its assets French and foreign stocks linked to the information technology sector.
住所Legal & General
58 rue de la Victoire
75009 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-55-31-24-00
Webサイトwww.gresham-banque-privee.fr