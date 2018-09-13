LGT Sustainable Quality Equi
LGSIQBU:LE
1,819.28
USD
1.18
0.06%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,656.24 - 1,834.82
1年トータルリターン
8.64%
年初来リターン
3.70%
前日終値
1,818.10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,819.28
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
316.480
設定日
06/30/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARC GONZALES
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.77%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGTSQAU:ID
LGT Sustainable Quality Equi
|158.34 千
|315.46 百万
|98.90
企業概要
LGT Sustainable Quality Equity Fund Hedged is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve appropriate returns through investing in high quality equity of global corporates, which meet the LGT quality criteria and sustainability philosophy.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com