Legal & General Sterling Inc
LGSINII:LN
101.90
GBp
0.10
0.10%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
101.50 - 103.60
1年トータルリターン
3.35%
年初来リターン
-0.76%
前日終値
101.80
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
101.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
566.854
設定日
10/31/2012
直近配当額 ( 02/15/2018)
0.245305
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.89%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK BENSTEAD
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.42%
経費率
0.42%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGHIRI:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|103.97 百万
|53.33 百万
|10.92
|
EI915686:COR
|8.72 千
|10.65 百万
|2.18
|
EC342599:COR
|6.69 千
|7.14 百万
|1.46
|
EI042021:COR
|4.93 千
|7.03 百万
|1.44
|
EJ516173:COR
|6.30 千
|6.82 百万
|1.40
|
EI395028:COR
|5.95 千
|6.79 百万
|1.39
|
EJ575377:COR
|5.90 千
|6.74 百万
|1.38
|
AP344566:COR
|6.79 千
|6.74 百万
|1.38
|
EH383533:COR
|5.00 千
|6.59 百万
|1.35
|
TT312970:COR
|3.00 千
|6.38 百万
|1.31
企業概要
Legal & General Sterling Income Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests predominantly in interest-bearing securities issued by governments, other public issuers and companies worldwide.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com