Legal & General Sterling Inc

LGSINIA:LN
194.00
GBp
0.20
0.10%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
187.50 - 196.20
1年トータルリターン
3.41%
年初来リターン
-0.77%
前日終値
193.80
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
194
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
566.854
設定日
10/31/2012
直近配当額 ( 02/15/2018)
0.466057
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.88%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK BENSTEAD
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.42%
経費率
0.42%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LEGHIRI:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
103.97 百万 53.33 百万 10.92
EI915686:COR
8.72 千 10.65 百万 2.18
EC342599:COR
6.69 千 7.14 百万 1.46
EI042021:COR
4.93 千 7.03 百万 1.44
EJ516173:COR
6.30 千 6.82 百万 1.40
EI395028:COR
5.95 千 6.79 百万 1.39
EJ575377:COR
5.90 千 6.74 百万 1.38
AP344566:COR
6.79 千 6.74 百万 1.38
EH383533:COR
5.00 千 6.59 百万 1.35
TT312970:COR
3.00 千 6.38 百万 1.31
企業概要
Legal & General Sterling Income Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests predominantly in interest-bearing securities issued by governments, other public issuers and companies worldwide.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com