L&G Sterling Income G21-Life
LGSILS4:LN
1,472.60
GBp
0.50
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,435.50 - 1,487.00
1年トータルリターン
2.55%
年初来リターン
-0.71%
前日終値
1,472.10
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,472.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
11.835
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Sterling Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide high income and preserve capital over the long-term. The Fund invests in investment grade bonds that have a pre-set rate of income.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com