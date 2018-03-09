L&G Schroder Income 2-Life
LGSIGS5:LN
258.14
GBp
1.25
0.48%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
235.50 - 265.51
1年トータルリターン
7.24%
年初来リターン
0.59%
前日終値
259.39
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
258.14
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
16.322
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHRINI:LN
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝｶﾑﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|1.36 百万
|15.82 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a growing income. The Fund invests in above-average yielding UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com