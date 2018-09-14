LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fun

LGSHUMD:LX
11.20
USD
0.01
0.06%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
11.09 - 11.64
1年トータルリターン
0.26%
年初来リターン
-1.02%
前日終値
11.19
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
11.1991
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
359.536
設定日
11/05/2012
直近配当額 ( 11/30/2017)
0.33
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.95%
ファンドマネージャ
YANNIK ZUFFEREY / ASHTON PARKER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.72%
経費率
1.05%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
10.56 千 12.11 百万 3.99
GBP:CUR
英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
2.44 千 3.06 百万 1.01
AP215796:COR
2.10 千 2.80 百万 0.92
AM329474:COR
2.00 千 2.38 百万 0.78
AN964724:COR
2.25 千 2.19 百万 0.72
EK594263:COR
1.50 千 2.07 百万 0.68
AS262653:COR
1.80 千 1.95 百万 0.64
AM329525:COR
1.40 千 1.86 百万 0.61
QJ191077:COR
1.10 千 1.70 百万 0.56
EF734441:COR
1.00 千 1.64 百万 0.54
企業概要
LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds, other fixed or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt securities of non-governmental issuers denominated in any currency and graded either BBB, BB or equivalent.
住所
Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com