LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fun
LGSHUMD:LX
11.20
USD
0.01
0.06%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
11.09 - 11.64
1年トータルリターン
0.26%
年初来リターン
-1.02%
前日終値
11.19
52週レンジ
11.09 - 11.64
1年トータルリターン
0.07%
年初来リターン
-1.02%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
11.1991
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
359.536
設定日
11/05/2012
直近配当額 ( 11/30/2017)
0.33
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.95%
ファンドマネージャ
YANNIK ZUFFEREY / ASHTON PARKER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.72%
経費率
1.05%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
|10.56 千
|12.11 百万
|3.99
|
GBP:CUR
英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|2.44 千
|3.06 百万
|1.01
|
AP215796:COR
|2.10 千
|2.80 百万
|0.92
|
AM329474:COR
|2.00 千
|2.38 百万
|0.78
|
AN964724:COR
|2.25 千
|2.19 百万
|0.72
|
EK594263:COR
|1.50 千
|2.07 百万
|0.68
|
AS262653:COR
|1.80 千
|1.95 百万
|0.64
|
AM329525:COR
|1.40 千
|1.86 百万
|0.61
|
QJ191077:COR
|1.10 千
|1.70 百万
|0.56
|
EF734441:COR
|1.00 千
|1.64 百万
|0.54
企業概要
LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds, other fixed or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt securities of non-governmental issuers denominated in any currency and graded either BBB, BB or equivalent.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com