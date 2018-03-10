LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fun

LGSHEMD:LX
11.27
EUR
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
11.24 - 11.79
1年トータルリターン
1.81%
年初来リターン
-1.32%
前日終値
11.28
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
11.272
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
277.362
設定日
09/17/2012
直近配当額 ( 11/30/2017)
0.32
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.84%
ファンドマネージャ
YANNIK ZUFFEREY / ASHTON PARKER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
1.05%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
10.85 千 7.54 百万 2.66
GBP:CUR
英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
4.60 千 3.13 百万 1.10
CHF:CUR
ｽｲｽ ﾌﾗﾝ
2.58 千 2.65 百万 0.93
AP215796:COR
1.90 千 2.64 百万 0.93
AM329525:COR
1.60 千 2.28 百万 0.80
AM329474:COR
1.55 千 1.90 百万 0.67
AN964724:COR
1.75 千 1.82 百万 0.64
AO131186:COR
1.45 千 1.79 百万 0.63
QJ191077:COR
1.10 千 1.76 百万 0.62
EF734441:COR
1.00 千 1.72 百万 0.61
企業概要
LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds, other fixed or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt securities of non-governmental issuers denominated in any currency and graded either BBB, BB or equivalent.
住所
Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com