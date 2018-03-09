L&G Standard Life Global Abs
LGSGR21:LN
117.27
GBp
0.13
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
116.80 - 120.71
1年トータルリターン
-0.15%
年初来リターン
-1.40%
前日終値
117.40
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
117.27
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
15.680
設定日
04/08/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SLIGARA:LN
ｽﾀﾝﾀﾞｰﾄﾞﾗｲﾌｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ:ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ
|20.36 百万
|15.15 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Standard Life Global Absolute Return Strategies - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income and capital growth over the medium to long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of bonds and equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com