L&G Schroder Global Property
LGSGP25:LN
180.21
GBp
2.18
1.22%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
174.78 - 198.99
1年トータルリターン
-6.38%
年初来リターン
-8.01%
前日終値
178.03
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
180.21
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
7.325
設定日
04/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHGPSI:LN
Schroder Global Cities Real
|7.14 百万
|7.21 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder Global Property Security - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a total return. The Fund invests in real estate investment trusts, equity and debt securities of other types of property companies worldwide.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com