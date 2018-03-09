L&G Schroder Global Property
LGSGP21:LN
154.11
GBp
1.49
0.98%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
150.49 - 167.59
1年トータルリターン
-5.60%
年初来リターン
-6.74%
前日終値
152.62
52週レンジ
150.49 - 167.59
1年トータルリターン
-6.32%
年初来リターン
-6.74%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
154.11
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
6.677
設定日
05/04/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHGPSI:LN
Schroder Global Cities Real
|6.40 百万
|6.46 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder Global Property Securities - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth while also providing income. The Fund invests in REITs and property debt and equity securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com