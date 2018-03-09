L&G Schroder Global Equity I
LGSGE25:LN
226.33
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
200.96 - 234.37
1年トータルリターン
5.66%
年初来リターン
-1.97%
前日終値
226.33
52週レンジ
200.96 - 234.37
1年トータルリターン
5.26%
年初来リターン
-1.97%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
226.33
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
145.700
設定日
11/01/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SGBQTIA:LN
Schroder Global Equity Incom
|231.40 千
|231.40 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Schroder Global Equity Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income while also achieving long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in global equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com