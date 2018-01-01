LionGlobal RMB Equity Fund
LGSGADI:SP
Pending Listing
SGD
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (CNY) ( -)
-
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
LionGlobal RMB Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Singapore. The Fund's objective seeks long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in primarily A shares listed on the PRC stock exchanges.
住所Lion Global Investors Ltd
65 Chulia Street
#18-01/08
Singapore 049513
電話番号65-6417-6800
Webサイトwww.lionglobalinvestors.com