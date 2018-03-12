Lord Growth Selected Flexibl
LGSFAMA:CH
1.1408
CNY
0.0064
0.56%
更新日時 0:57 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9996 - 1.1344
1年トータルリターン
14.11%
年初来リターン
7.22%
前日終値
1.1344
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.1408
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
84.724
設定日
02/24/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HAO XUDONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lord Growth Selected Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in China. On the basis of strict risk control, the fund aims to achieve long-term sustainable return The Fund invests at least 0-95% of total assets in equities and invests at least 5% of net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity less than one year.
住所Lord Abbett China
No 1223 Huiya Building 12th Floor
Lu Jia Zui Ring Road
Shanghai 200120
China
電話番号86-021-6887-9999
Webサイトwww.lordabbettchina.com