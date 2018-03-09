Lazard Global Active Funds p
14.5158
GBP
0.1435
1.00%
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
12.8202 - 14.7536
1年トータルリターン
8.42%
年初来リターン
1.72%
前日終値
14.3723
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
Foreign Value
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
14.5158
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
13.865
設定日
09/10/2015
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
0.07195665
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.99%
ファンドマネージャ
ROBIN O JONES / MARK LITTLE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|603.00
|712.88 千
|4.11
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|5.86 千
|556.28 千
|3.21
|
V:US
ﾋﾞｻﾞ
|3.56 千
|441.64 千
|2.54
|
KO:US
ｺｶ･ｺｰﾗ
|9.28 千
|441.59 千
|2.54
|
BATS:LN
ﾌﾞﾘﾃｨｯｼｭ･ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ﾀﾊﾞｺ
|6.41 千
|439.54 千
|2.53
|
BABA:US
ｱﾘﾊﾞﾊﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|1.99 千
|406.74 千
|2.34
|
ICE:US
ｲﾝﾀｰｺﾝﾁﾈﾝﾀﾙ･ｴｸｽﾁｪﾝｼﾞ
|5.30 千
|391.57 千
|2.26
|
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
|1.36 千
|387.14 千
|2.23
|
UBI:FP
ﾕｰﾋﾞｰｱｲｿﾌﾄ･ｴﾝﾀｰﾃｲﾝﾒﾝﾄ
|4.48 千
|384.91 千
|2.22
|
INF:LN
ｲﾝﾌｫﾙﾏ
|38.82 千
|384.34 千
|2.21
企業概要
Lazard Global Active Funds plc - Lazard Global Strategic Equity Fund is an open- end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equity and equity related securities of issuers from around the globe located in both developed and emerging market countries.
住所Lazard Global Active Funds plc
Abbey Court, Block C
Irish Life Centre
Lower Abbey Street
Dublin 1, Ireland
電話番号353-1-790-5068
Webサイトwww.lazardnet.com