L&G Cazenove European 3-Pen
LGSEO25:LN
240.34
GBp
1.43
0.60%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
前日終値
238.91
52週レンジ
216.40 - 257.78
1年トータルリターン
7.72%
年初来リターン
-3.52%
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
240.34
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
5.863
設定日
04/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Cazenove European - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to maximize the overall rate of return with capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified list of companies to balance value and growth without restrictions based on market capitalization.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com