L&G Cazenove European LS5-Li
LGSEO21:LN
204.70
GBp
0.97
0.48%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
188.04 - 216.83
1年トータルリターン
6.50%
年初来リターン
-2.51%
前日終値
203.73
52週レンジ
188.04 - 216.83
1年トータルリターン
6.38%
年初来リターン
-2.51%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
204.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
4.511
設定日
02/16/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Cazenove European - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of large and medium-sized European companies, excluding the UK.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com