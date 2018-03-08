Legal & General Strategie En
LGSECRE:FP
106.77
EUR
0.05
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
FCP
前日終値
106.72
52週レンジ
104.34 - 107.77
1年トータルリターン
2.02%
年初来リターン
-0.21%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
106.77
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
42.409
設定日
06/04/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.30%
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Strategie Entreprises 2021 is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to achieve a greater than 3% performance over a 7 year period. The Fund invests its assets in classic bonds and high yield bonds issued by corporations headquartered in continental Europe with maturities up to 6 months after 12/31/2021.
住所Legal & General
58 rue de la Victoire
75009 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-55-31-24-00
Webサイトwww.gresham-banque-privee.fr